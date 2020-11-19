Presidential adviser on health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has confirmed that Hearts of Oak have been cleared to participate in the ongoing season.

The Phobians’ matchday 1 fixture against Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park was called off after they recorded a high number of positive cases of the Coronavirus in their camp.

The team were quarantined at their base at Dormaa due to their Covid-19 cases.

But Dr Nsiah-Asare, in an interview, has confirmed that the Phobians can now compete in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

“Accra Hearts of Oak players and the technical staff have tested negative and are free to compete in any competition,” he told Kumasi based Pure FM.

“I will advise them and all the clubs to adhere to all the protocols and keep on wearing their nose masks,” he added.

Accra Hearts of Oak will now take on Ashantigold at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.