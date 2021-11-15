Former Fisheries Minister, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, has said that she never anticipated to lose the Krowor Parliamentary seat “although there were a lot of problems in the constituency.”

She observed that despite her unrelenting efforts to solve problems in the constituency, people found faults with everything she did.

In an interview on Prime Morning on Monday, the former lawmaker admitted that the complaints were overwhelming, though she believes that was a sign of her hard work.

“A lot of people were grumbling; those that I supported who still wanted more; people that you know you have actually done a lot for were rather the people that you find complaining the more. I think I felt that the grumblings were just too much because I could not assist everybody at the same time but could do it one after the other.

“Naturally, if you find a lot of people complaining, it is because you’re doing something good. If I was absent, if there was nothing to share, there wouldn’t be many complaints,” she noted.

Mrs Quaye acknowledged that she ignored staying in an official residence she was given as the Fisheries Minister just to have more time with her constituents.

But according to her, that decision partly impacted her work adversely because “sometimes, when you wake up in the morning and you just want to move straight to Parliament or the Ministry to go and do your work, some people will come to your house and take part of the time that you want to spend in Parliament or in the Ministry.

“It was too much. I needed to be with them but [people coming to my house] every day was just too much. Yes, I was very much overwhelmed. There were people that came over and over again, they wouldn’t give you the space to move to other people.

“They think that ‘I helped her to get there so I have to put all my burdens on her’ and sometimes some of the demands are so ridiculous,” she recounted.

She lost her bid to retain the Krowor parliamentary seat to National Democratic Congress’ Agnes Naa Momo Lartey.

Mrs Lartey polled 41,850 votes against the then incumbent who managed 32,604 votes.