Former French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave, has been making some comparisons between Ghana and her home country.

The former ambassador, who recently left Ghana following the end of her four-year tenure, narrated how she arrived in Paris, and had to carry her own suitcases, because she had not ordered for the service online, prior to her arrival.

According to her, in Ghana, she would have gotten some help carrying her luggage.

She took to twitter to narrate her experience.

Landed in Paris:

Me: I have 12 suitcases can someone help me, please?

Luggage service: you should have ordered online.



So I carried all 12 by myself.



In Ghana;

Me: I have 12 suitcases, can…oh thank you guys!



All cases are in the car before you are done asking.



🇬🇭 ❤ — Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé (@annesophieave) August 30, 2022

