The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North, Freda Akosua Prempeh, has dismissed allegations by the youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that she intends to reverse results of the polling station elections held in the Constituency.

The youth wing claimed that Mrs. Freda Akosua Prempeh, while on a media tour in Ahafo, said she does not recognise the outcome of the elections which was chaired by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asunafo North, Osei Boahen.

But speaking to JoyNews, the MP said there has not been any election held in the Constituency by the nine-member committee mandated by the party to organise polling station elections in the constituency.

“Which election are they talking about? A number of which polling station elections organised by who? The party doesn’t even know what they are talking about, because there is a procedure, there is a process, there’s a committee in place so if he knows what he’s talking about, he should refer it to the committee. I don’t know which elections he’s talking about, which one is he talking about?” she quizzed.

She said the aggrieved group can channel their grievances to the party’s headquarters.

“To the best of my knowledge there hasn’t been any elections by the committee. The nine-member committee is there, so if they have any grievances they should channel it to the appropriate quarters,” she added.

Meanwhile, at a press conference on Friday, spokesperson for the youth, Gloria Kwartemaa Amponsah, stressed that a majority of the party faithful are in support of the elections conducted, adding that any attempt to re-run or discredit it would be resisted.

“In their capacity as members of the party who followed the process from its beginning to the end, the official polling station elections have been held in the Tano North Constituency and competent executives have been elected.

“We cannot, and do not want to engage in media banter with our Hon. MP, but we want to state categorically that all that she wants the whole world to hear and sympathize with her are false and a figment of her imagination,” she said.

The NPP’s constituency elections have been fraught with pockets of violence and disturbances while some party members have accused their constituency executives of interfering with the electoral processes.

Currently, some party members in New Juaben North and Sunyani East have petitioned the court to seek an injunction on their respective polling station elections.

The General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, has urged party supporters to use laid down mechanisms to resolve their grievances.

He has warned that those who resort to violence and other anti-party behaviour will be expelled from the party.