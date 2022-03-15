Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, has challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a fight.

The Tesla CEO wants to face Putin in single combat and if he wins, Ukraine gets freedom.

The SpaceX and Tesla boss made this known on Twitter though the platform has been banned in Russia.

He went on to tag Kremlin to his tweet challenging Putin and asked: “Do you agree to this fight?”



Putin, 69, is an ex-KGB officer and a black belt in judo. He has practiced judo since his childhood and became the first Russian to achieve the eighth dan black belt in 2012, before being awarded the ninth dan black belt in taekwondo a year later.