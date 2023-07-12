Aspiring flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party, Dr Konadu Apraku, says he is confident he can govern the country with just 40 ministers.

Speaking on PM Express about his bid to lead the NPP to the polls in the 2024 presidential elections, he noted that some current ministries can be done away with.

He said there are bigger countries with fewer ministers, thus, it should not be difficult for a small country like Ghana to downsize its government.

“I have thought about it very seriously and I won’t do more than half of what we have. I don’t think I’ll go beyond 40. 35 – 40. There are bigger countries around the world who do not have that. You are saying that because you are so underdeveloped we need more,” he said.

He noted that as part of his mission to reduce the size of government, ministries that had been split to create other ministries will be put together again.

He also added that some current ministries could be scrapped entirely to be replaced with a single individual.

“I don’t believe that there is the necessity for fisheries ministry, I don’t think so. So many of those that have been divided I will put back, I’ll completely put back. There are so many ministries that will go back to what they existed.

“When you look at some of the ministries, ministry of chieftaincy affairs, without disrespect to our chiefs I think we don’t need that ministry because it can easily be administered through the office of the president with one person. You don’t need to have an entire ministry for that.

“If you look at ministry of fisheries; agriculture, fisheries they all go together…but I feel very comfortable that I can govern this country with just 40 ministers,” he said.