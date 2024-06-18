Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has expressed his openness to working with Callum Hudson-Odoi, the Nottingham Forest winger.

Despite playing for England’s youth teams and making three appearances for the senior English national team, Hudson-Odoi remains eligible to represent Ghana under FIFA’s eligibility rules.

Addressing the potential collaboration with the former Chelsea player, Addo stated, “So far not yet. I’ve also heard people talking about this [Hudson-Odoi being invited],” he told 3Sports.

“To me, nobody has approached me so far, but we are open to everyone who wants to join. If a special player like him wants to join, we’re always open.”

Addo also stressed the significance of players embracing Ghanaian culture and praised the team’s inclusive environment.

“I think it’s very important that whoever comes buys into the Ghanaian culture. And the culture is very, very good. Ever since I’ve been here, Muslims get along well with Christians, and we have different tribes.

“Surely, sometimes there are problems, but as a team, we all connect very well. It’s so good to see that things can work even though someone comes from this part or that part of the world. We all come together as one, and this is so important.”