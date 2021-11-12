New Patriotic Party firebrand, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has said he does not agree with the ‘Proper Human Sexuality and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021’, popularly known as the anti-gay bill, which is currently before Parliament.

Mr Otchere-Darko, in a tweet, said though he is a proud Ghanaian, he will defend the right of minorities everywhere because he has a sense of justice to disagree with the majority.

“I am against the anti-gay bill & not shy to say so. I am a proud Ghanaian who cherishes all that is good about our value systems, including tolerance. And, I will defend the right of minorities everywhere. I have the courage and a sense of justice to disagree with the majority,” his tweet read.

ALSO READ:

I am against the anti-gay bill & not shy to say so. I am a proud Ghanaian who cherishes all that is good about our value systems, including tolerance. And, I will defend the right of minorities everywhere. I have the courage and a sense of justice to disagree with the majority. — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) November 11, 2021

In August, eight parliamentarians jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalisation of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer and their related (LGBTQ+) activities in the country.

The proponents also want the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality to be forbidden in the country.

Since the controversial bill was made public, opposers have argued that should it be passed into law, it will violate the fundamental human rights of individuals who identify with the group.