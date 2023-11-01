Former Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan says he is a happy man after an Accra High Court annulled his marriage to Sandra Gifty Gyamesi.

An Accra High Court on Tuesday settled the legal tussle between former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan and his ex-wife, Gifty Gyan in relation to properties.

The court in its ruling officially annulled the marriage after Asamoah Gyan petitioned the court.

The legendary striker speaking on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports show said he is pleased after five years of legal battle.

According to him, he conducted a thorough investigation before taking the matter to court, and the High Court’s ruling has done justice to the case.

When asked if he would re-marry, Gyan who responded with laughter said his focus now will be on his three children.

Listen to Asamoah Gyan:

Gyan, Ghana’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals and the record African scorer in World Cup history with six goals, announced his retirement from football in June.

Since his retirement, he has been actively engaged in punditry and attended official assignments by CAF, including draws for competitions. Additionally, Gyan’s foundation has entered into collaborative partnerships with clubs in the USA.

