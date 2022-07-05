Hundreds of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) customers are rushing to the ECG offices to get their metering challenges rectified in order to avoid being prosecuted by the company.

The company gave a month moratorium to its customers which expires on Wednesday.

The utility company explains customers with uncaptured meters, billing anomalies, faulty meters, meter bypassing and meter tampering who do not visit their offices to get the issues rectified will face prosecution.

The exercise forms part of efforts to rid the system of any electrical illegalities and also reduce the utility company’s commercial losses.

Joynews has been interacting with some of the customers at the Kasoa North ECG office.

The ECG says it’s excited at the responses they are getting from their customers and they will press to reduce the commercial losses of the company which is nearly 30%.

