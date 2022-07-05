There is uneasy calm at Adum Afrancho in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region as a 38-year-old bar operator has been killed over an alleged chieftaincy dispute.

Witnesses say Bright Yeboah was stabbed multiple times with a knife by one Kwesi Brefo from a known faction in the dispute when he tried to save his younger brother.

His younger brother, Kwame Darko, who also sustained multiple stab wounds is fighting for his life at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command, in a statement, said six persons have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Wailing and emotions of sadness filled the home of the late Yeboah.

Events of the past few days that led to his death took the family by surprise.

Mr Yeboah, before his death, was a pub operator.

His grandfather, Atta Poku, recounted the circumstances that led to his death.

An eyewitness said about 8:00 am on Sunday the brother of the deceased, Mr Darko, was found stabbed in cold blood just some few meters away from the deceased’s pub.

The deceased tried saving his brother but unfortunately was also stabbed severally to death.

Nhyira News’ checks indicated that the two were caught in the middle of a chieftaincy dispute.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the morgue while his brother is on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The deceased left behind three children and a wife.

Widow, Ruth Oppong, is worried about the upkeep of the children.

The family is, however, calling for justice.

