The Volta Regional Police have revealed the suspect who killed his girlfriend and kept his body in a double-decker fridge at Ho-Fiave has multiple official names.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Volta Region Police, DSP Afia Tenge, investigations also revealed the deceased is from Zambia.

DSP Effia Tenge

She says police have contacted her family and informed them whilst the search for the suspect continues.

