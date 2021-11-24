The Minister for the Interior has announced a 14-hour curfew in the Bawku Municipality in the Upper East Region.

The duration of the curfew, which takes effect from Wednesday 24th November 2021, is 4:00 pm to 6:00 am.

This was announced in a statement issued on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, and signed by the Minister, Ambrose Dery.

“The Minister for the Interior has on the advice of the Upper East Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument imposed a curfew on Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region from 4:00 pm to 6:00 am effective, Wednesday 24th November 2021,” part of the statement reads.

The Minister explained that the curfew is a “result of threats of insecurity in the communities concerned.”

Mr Dery warned that any person within the Municipality found to be carrying arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.

He has, therefore, called on “the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.”

Below is the full statement: