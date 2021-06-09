The Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, on Tuesday, received Chelsea footballer, Callum Hudson-Odoi in his office following the player’s visit to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Hudson-Odoi met with President Akufo-Addo earlier in the week where the president urged the Minister for Youth and Sports to explore the possibility of the 20-year-old switching nationality to play for the Black Stars

The Minister responded and met with the player a day after. He was in the company of the President and Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku and Mark Addo.

Following their discussions, Hudson-Odoi stated that it was a great feeling to come back home to Ghana to give back to his motherland.

The winger noted that he would like to collaborate with the government to provide sports infrastructure to the youth of the country to help enhance their dreams by achieving the highest as far as their football career is concerned.

The Minister expressed delight for the decision of the footballer to think deeply about his motherland and assured of his utmost support to him to ensure his vision of giving to society is achieved.

The President of the GFA also noted that his association will be very supportive to his course to ensure that the youth of the country find their way up the ladder of their career, adding that the country has produced quality players and would not hesitate to accept him into the national team once he makes up his mind to play for Ghana.

Hudson-Odoi has been in Ghana for more than a week to celebrate the summer holidays.

He was present at the derby between Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday.