The former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has professed his undying love for Accra Hearts of Oak.

Mr Anyidoho, who was at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday to watch the game between the Phobians and Great Olympics, said he has always been a dying fan of the one-time CAF Confederations Cup champions.

The former Press Secretary of late President John Evans Atta Mills said he was at the Accra Sports Stadium on May 9, 2001, when the stadium disaster, which led to the death of many football fanatics, occurred.

He further recounted how he had to suspend his honeymoon because of a match that involved the Accra-based club.

“As for my football, I don’t joke with it…in fact, I even suspended my honeymoon because of Hearts match…,” he said on Accra-based Angel FM.

Mr Anyidoho further said that he was the main man who did incantations for the Phobians during the much-watched league encounter.