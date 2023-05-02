The National Communications Authority (NCA) has introduced a new system, in collaboration with telecommunication companies, which allows the public to check the number of SIM cards linked to their Ghana Cards.

The system, which became effective on May 1, 2023, was created in response to a growing number of reports of unauthorized SIM card registrations.

Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, alleged that Ghanaians’ data were being stolen during the nationwide SIM card registration process.

He claimed that their Ghana Card information was being used to register SIM cards without their knowledge.

The NCA has since launched a shortcode that can be accessed from anywhere in the country and will eliminate the need for subscribers to physically visit telecom service centers for verification.

The Ministry of Communication began the SIM re-registration process in October 2021 to prevent cyber fraud and track down criminals who use their phones for illegal activities, according to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Follow the steps to verify the number of SIM cards linked to your Ghana card below:

