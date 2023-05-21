A viral video showed Comfort Baaba Baisiwaa Jackson falling on the casket of Father Bernard during a burial ceremony.

The incident gained widespread attention, with the video’s audio being used for various purposes.

Baaba, who worked as a hairdresser at Saltpond, Central Region, became the subject of discussion. After the incident, she was absent from work for weeks and eventually resigned.

Her madam, interviewed by Kofi TV, mentioned that Baaba packed her belongings, returned her uniform, and explained her resignation by saying that falling on the casket was a way for Father Bernard to take away her sickness.

Baaba’s madam was surprised by her actions, as nobody had mistreated her at the salon.

Baaba herself confirmed her resignation during the interview and expressed her desire to start a business of selling ladies’ undergarments, as she felt that jobs like hairdressing and tailoring were detrimental to her health.

“I asked her about the video and she said the Father has been good to her so falling onto the casket being lowered into the grave was a way to let Father take away her sickness. So when she came to work weeks after the incident, I never questioned her because it has been the talk of the town,” she said.

“She came back, she said I intentionally fell on the casket because he has done a lot for me. I was home one day when she came and said she’s packing her things from the hairdressing salon. She returned four days later to submit her uniforms,” Baaba’s madam said in the interview with Kofi TV.