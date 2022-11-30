Much loved actress Rita Dominic continues to trend in the media days after her wedding to her man Fidelis Anosike in North Yorkshire.

In a recent post via her Instagram page, Rita revealed how a ban by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) almost ruined her white wedding.

While expressing gratitude to her gown designer, Rita shared how he went the extra mile to make her big day a reality.

Sharing a video, Rita wrote:

“Thank God for a beautiful weekend full of love and joy. Thank you to @micheal5inco for making my dream wedding gown. It was a lot of hard work and patience since we were in two different countries.

“The UAE ban almost ruined it all but designer @micheal_nardi_ who you see in this video came to the rescue by going above and beyond to make the necessary alterations and final fittings. So huge hugs to both.”

