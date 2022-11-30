The Junior Doctors Association has refuted reports that one of its members at the Manhyia Hospital, in Kumasi allegedly gave the wrong prescription to a patient.

This follows a misunderstanding that ensued between a Junior Doctor and a Nurse at the Manhyia District Hospital.

The association described the reports as “untrue.”

The doctors say there is no such information or record available from the hospital showing that the doctor gave the wrong prescription.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 29 November 2022, the Junior doctors said: “While we do not condone the actions of the father, it is imperative to set the records straight on the falsehood being peddled to bring the professional competence of the doctor into disrepute.”

According to the Junior Doctors Association, “the doctor did not review any child on the surgical ward on the day in question, no prescription was written for a child by the doctor on the said date and, therefore, she could not have prescribed the wrong dosage.”

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Scheme Mr Alex Opoku-Mensah has apologised for barging into the Manhyia District Hospital to attack the nurse with whom his daughter, a doctor doing her housemanship, had a misunderstanding.