Andre Ayew has defended his brother saying his qualities as a footballer can never be questioned following his impressive performance in Ghana’s win on Monday.

The Crystal Palace man was blamed for his role in Black Stars defeat to the Portuguese last Thursday after he lost possession three times during his time on the pitch.

However, in the second group game against South Korea at the Education City Stadium on Monday, Jordan assisted twice and the Black Stars recorded a 3-2 win over the Asian side.

The Crystal Palace forward came off to a standing ovation by Ghanaian fans at the Education City Stadium in Qatar, for his performance.

Speaking on Jordan’s performance after the game, Andre, who is the captain for the Black Stars, said his brother’s qualities as a footballer were never in doubt.

READ ALSO

“Jordan is a quality player and has always performed well for Ghana. This is not the first time,” Andre said.

“People who bash him know within their heart that he is a good player.

“They hate him for nothing, to even play six years in the English Premiership shows his quality,” the Al Sadd forward added.

Following his impressive performance against South Korea, Jordan Ayew is expected to be given a starting berth in Ghana’s final Group H game on Friday against Uruguay.

The Black Stars will be hoping to win that game to secure a place in the next round of the 2022 World Cup.