Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has deferred the decision on the fate of Sarah Adwoa Safo and two other legislators referred to the Privileges Committee for absenteeism.

The Speaker took a two-minute break to seek consultation on the issue.

This was after the House came to a dead-end on whether or not to declare the seat of madam Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, vacant or not.

On his return, Mr Bagin, having earlier stated the importance of this decision by parliament, refrained from delivering a judgment on the matter.

“I have consulted the old lady. The old lady has given me an advice and I think that advice is clear because the issues raised by the Majority Leader are both substantive and procedural law and I need time to submit to this House a reasoned, written ruling.

“I cannot in the haste of today, give you the ruling. In the circumstances, I’d urge this House for us to call it a day,” he said.

