Joseph Kumado, an uncle of a 22-year-old man who killed his grandfather and step mum at Okorase in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region, has broken his silence on the matter.

Mr Kumado has revealed the family is in pain and still yet to recover from the shock after the incident occurred on Thursday night.

Admitting his nephew drinks alcohol, weed to him was one thing the family had never seen him with or would have ever associated him with.

“He is a very calm person and so we are all shocked by the unfortunate incident because we never thought he could do such a thing. He dropped out of school in JHS and decided to learn carpentry which he has successfully completed,” he said.

Contrary to reports that the suspect, Alex Tengah committed the heinous act under the influence of weed candy, his uncle on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem indicated it was sobolo.

Information, according to Mr Kumado, suggested one of Alex’s friends gave him the sobolo after they came to play cards in the house.

“He told us the whole thing appeared to him as a dream and didn’t even realise his actions until the police arrested him,” he added.

Residents said Alex first strangled a young lady with his bare hands, causing her to scream in pain but Kofi Amponsah, the father of the lady who heard the lady rushed to her rescue.

Tengeh, upon fleeing the scene, moved to his own home, attacked his grandfather and beheaded him in his sleep and decapitated the body.

He later chased his stepmother who was coming to the rescue of his grandfather and subsequently butchered her also to death.

Alex is currently in Police custody with investigations underway to determine the source of the said sobolo.

