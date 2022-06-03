Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has reminisced on how she survived a plane crash that killed everyone on board.

Sharing her Testimony again after 10 years, Kate Henshaw narrated how she managed to escape the ill-fated flight that fateful day.

She wrote: Today marks 10 years since the ill fated Dana Air Flight took off from Abuja to Lagos..3rd June, 2012. Flight 0992. No one survived…I was to be on that flight. I arrived at the airport in Abuja late.. Anyone who knows me, knows I am never late, for anything…

MERCY said no that day..

For His goodness and mercy shall follow me, all the days of my life..

Not that I am worthy but He kept me from the claws of death that day..

It is important to tell of God’s goodness, it will help someone out there. It will remind you of how You are the apple of His eye and it will keep you grateful..

Keep you grounded..

May the souls of all the departed continue to rest in peace 🙏 🕊. Amen

Have a blessed weekend my lovelies.