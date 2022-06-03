Deputy Black Stars captain and Arsenal star, Thomas Partey, has been installed as the development chief of the Krobo Traditional area.

Krobo Odumase is a town and capital of Lower Manya Krobo Municipal District in the Eastern Region of Ghana, and the birth place of Partey.

His enstooling is an act to honor his football exploits which have sold a good name of the community.

He is also being honoured for the Thomas Partey Foundation established in 2021, with the purpose of supporting talented but underprivileged young footballers to make it to the world stage.

Title of “Mahefalor” conferred on Arsenal Midfielder @Thomaspartey22 by Konor of the Krobo Traditional Area Nene Sakite II



Mahefalor means ” Defender of Krobo Traditional Area”



Also a special mention of the goal that qualified Ghana to #Qatar2022

at the expense of Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/XulxzOhL7P — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) June 3, 2022

The enstooling ceremony was done at the premises of the Chief of the Krobo Municipal District, Nene Sakite II.To him, Partey should be a source of inspiration to children in the area.

“I invited Thomas back home so our young children can see the end result of hardwork, perseverance and discipline. I want them to know humility is important to unlock talent and potential.”

The title of ‘Mahefalor’ was conferred on the midfielder to signify he is the defender of the Kroboland.