New Black Stars forward, Inaki Williams, has revealed his reactions after Asamoah Gyan’s penalty miss against Uruguay.

Ghana had a brilliant opportunity to play in the semifinal of the Mundial for the first in history after Luis Suarez used his hands to block Dominic Adiyah’s goal-bound header.

The Black Stars were awarded a spot kick but Asamoah Gyan failed to convert the spot kick in the dying minutes of the game.

However, after 120 minutes of action, Ghana suffered an elimination after losing 4-2 in penalty shootouts after 1-1 in regulation time.

Inaki Williams against Brazil

Speaking with Spanish paper, Marca, the Athletic Bilbao star, said the miss was painful as he supported the Black Stars during the tournament.

“When Asamoah Gyan missed the penalty against Uruguay I was very sad because I lived that World Cup a lot, very involved with Ghana,” he said.

On the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar, the forward adds that the Black Stars may not be favourites but have a competitive squad to compete.

“We have a very young team, but with a lot of quality. Most of them play in Europe,” he said.

“We can do great things in the World Cup. It’s not an easy group, but there is a very powerful team. We can surprise anyone. We’re not going as favourites and that’s good for us,” he added.

Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.