Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, is still on his mission to create awareness about the effects of mental illness on people.

In an interview at 3FM, Funny Face comprehensively explained how he suffered from depression even after the dark episode.

The comedian, known for his role in TV3’s Chorkor Trotro, said he nearly bought rat poison to drink whilst waiting for his change at the drugstore. But, he changed his mind at the last minute.

“My brother died, and they broke that news to me at the psychiatric hospital. That news made me feel like I wanted to die. When you come back from depression, that is when it is worse than before. Because you’ve done a lot of stuff. You come back and realise the things that you did. So now the consequences and the guilt will be weighing on you.” Continuing his narration, Funny Face added that his father died a few days after he arrived home from the hospital. And so he decided he couldn’t take the pain anymore and went to a drugstore.

Funny Face added that, his father died a few days after he arrived home from the hospital and so he decided he couldn’t take the pain anymore and went to a drugstore.

“I went there to buy rat poison. It was when I waited to take my change that I knew I was not ready to die”.