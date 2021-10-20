Since the Police announced the arrest of Reggae/dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, social media users have not been at ease.

With over 49,000 tweets, the self-acclaimed Dancehall King has been trending on Twitter since Tuesday evening.

According to reports, the ‘My Level hit’ maker turned himself in after the Police declared him wanted.

The singer, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, embarked on what has now been confirmed as a prank on Monday, claiming he has been shot by unidentified assailants.

The police, after a one-day manhunt, issued a statement on the arrest of two other suspects; Kojo Owusu Koranteng and Eric Venator, for allegedly spreading false information about an alleged gunshot attack on the musician, with the intention to cause fear and panic.

While some users trolled the singer over this arrest, others called on the Ghana Police to free him.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Ghana police is doing their work, Shatta Wale knew what he was getting himself into, what I'm more happy about is the arrest of the fake prophet, it will serve as an example to others not to go sit on radio running their mouth — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) October 19, 2021

READ ALSO:

Ghana star arrested over death threat claimhttps://t.co/CCfNohGK4l — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 20, 2021

I think now that Shatta Wale has been arrested, Funny Face must join him in the same cells. They're all seeking for attention but for Shatta Wale's own I think he did the right thing — akosua💓💓 (@Akosua_22) October 20, 2021

This arrest thing have no side effect to Shatta Wale but rather it's a hype to him. You see he reach BBC already. He will come back and make money out of it. Even BBC knows he's a super star GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/dWUKfInfRX — SHATTA BA CONFIRM (MOKO HOO)🔥 (@shattabaconfirm) October 20, 2021

Tupac’s album was number 1 when released from prison and was Grammy nominated



Shatta Wale GOG is in pipeline and he’s arrested atm..is SM thinking what I’m thinking?🤔🤫 — Nungua Burna(TIWA SAVAGE IS STILL QUEEN) (@viewsdey) October 20, 2021