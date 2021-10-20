Since the Police announced the arrest of Reggae/dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, social media users have not been at ease.
With over 49,000 tweets, the self-acclaimed Dancehall King has been trending on Twitter since Tuesday evening.
According to reports, the ‘My Level hit’ maker turned himself in after the Police declared him wanted.
The singer, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, embarked on what has now been confirmed as a prank on Monday, claiming he has been shot by unidentified assailants.
The police, after a one-day manhunt, issued a statement on the arrest of two other suspects; Kojo Owusu Koranteng and Eric Venator, for allegedly spreading false information about an alleged gunshot attack on the musician, with the intention to cause fear and panic.
While some users trolled the singer over this arrest, others called on the Ghana Police to free him.
Check out some of the reactions below:
