The arrival of famous televangelist and founder of the Christian Charismatic Movement in Ghana, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams at the premiere of ‘A Taste of Sin’ did not go unnoticed.

In a viral video shared on micro-blogging platform, Instagram, the celebrated clergyman was seen entering the Silverbird cinemas in Accra with an entourage.

The team included his aides, wife, security, and some media personnel who were trying to get a good shot of the preacher.

As expected, movie lovers present cheered Archbishop Duncan-Williams on as he greeted some dignitaries present.

In the movie, ‘A Taste of Sin’, Archbishop Duncan-Williams had his debut cameo appearance.

