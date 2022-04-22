The appointment of Dr Bernard Okoe Boye as the acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) brought joy to his heart.

The former Ledzokuku Member of Parliament’s (MP) appointment which takes effect from May 3, 2022, was announced on Thursday.

A letter, signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, came at a time the former Deputy Health Minister was on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

After the show came to an end, he went on Adom FM’s Naket Kasiebo to sing songs of praise to God for the honour done him.

The medical practitioner sang popular local gospel music Aseda Nka Onyame to wit, all thanks be to God.

He stated he was overwhelmed by the love and congratulatory messages that had started pouring in for him.

The former Board Chairman of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital assured he will serve to deliver on his mandate effortlessly.

Quoting inspiration from Martin Luther King Jnr, Dr Okoe Boye indicated he will be a selfless servant at NHIA to ensure the outfit succeeds just as he did at Korle Bu.

Watch the video above for more: