Twenty-eight-year-old Kumawood actress, Esther Donkor, popularly known as Esi Guy Guy, has expressed regrets about playing a role of a lesbian in a movie.

It would be recalled that a video went viral in 2018 in which a lady was seen begging her colleague friend not to break up with her promising to give her whatever she desired.

The said video was a trailer for a movie Esther Donkor was the main actress.

Speaking in an interview, the popular Kumawood actress revealed that the trailer almost ended her career and ruined her hard-earned reputation.

“The lesbian video was intentionally recorded to promote a movie we were shooting but later, I realised that the video went viral and dominated trends that we expected.

“I was tagged as a lesbian by the majority of Ghanaians who saw the video and I was chastised on social media. Some of my friends who watched the video decided to end their friendship with me,” she lamented.

Esi Guy Guy added: “When the video went viral, I received a lot of proposals from some lesbians on social media but I took my time to advise and counsel them to desist from that ungodly act.

“Though the lesbian video which went viral almost ended my career, what makes me happy is that I was able to change some lesbians and I think the purpose of the video was achieved,” she explained.

“I have regretted shooting that video because, after the video, I realised that people were pointing fingers at me. Some family members lambasted me when they watched the video.

“I consulted some family members and friends for their advice before I went to shoot that video. They gave me their support to do that. I will never be a lesbian no matter the offer a lesbian will bring on the table.”