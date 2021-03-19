Musician Bisa Kdei has taken his fans through the time machine to when he was a baby.

While searching for some memories of his life prior to his 35th birthday, Bisa Kdei stated he found his baby picture.

The actor shared the three decades old black and white photo which is almost faded, yet reveals the moment he was learning to sit independently.

The baby, christened Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah, was spotted sitting on the floor, ready for his photo to be taken.

Now, Bisa Kdei has evolved into a grown bearded man and well known as one of the few musicians bringing dignity to the Highlife genre.

Photo below: