It’s another year to celebrate the birth of gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy, and some hot photos have been released to that effect.

Her first cry was heard on September 7, 1977, and her excitement to witness her 43rd birthday is immeasurable.

She began her day with a prayer to give thanks to God for adding more years to her life.

Ohemaa Mercy added she is proud of herself; for the person she is and her constant growth both in the music industry and beyond.

She also prayed for good health, wealth, joy ad happiness.

Peace of mind, above all, is all she seeks, and the strength to continue the good work of God.

Below are the photos:

Ohemaa Mercy’s birthday photo

Ohemaa Mercy’s birthday photo

Ohemaa Mercy’s birthday photo

Ohemaa Mercy’s birthday photo

Ohemaa Mercy’s birthday photo