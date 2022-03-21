Song Bird Jackeline Acheampong, known in the showbiz circle as Gyakie, is now a certified graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

AT 22 years old, Gyakie holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (International business option).

After eight semesters of taking multiple courses, Gyakie signed out of school in September 2021, after taking her last exam.

She shared her good news with her fans on social media and also dropped photos from her graduation ceremony.

She was captured donning a brown two-piece blazer and trousers with boots, as she proudly drapped her graduation kente sash over her shoulders.

She quoted Psalm 91:1-8 which describes God as “my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust”

Prior to her KNUST course, Gyakie attended T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School in Kumasi.

Her graduation comes shortly after she was shortlisted as a nominee for Artiste of The Year in the 2022 3Music Awards.

She also stands for the VGMA Unsung category.

