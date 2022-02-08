A truly horrific video has surfaced online showing former Chelsea defender, Kurt Zouma kicking and slapping his cat.

The clip makes for pretty disturbing viewing as the West Ham defender was spotted chasing his pet around the house before picking it up and drop-kicking it across the kitchen.

The footage later shows another person picking the poor cat up as Zouma slaps it out of his hands.

This video is not only distressing to watch, but it could land the Frenchman in hot water with authorities with police well within their rights to prosecute him.

Per reports, the Champions League winner was upset with his cat after messing up his house.

His current club, West Ham United have been forced to issue a statement, condemning the defender’s actions.

“West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated,” the statement read.

“We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals.”

Zouma meanwhile, has issued an apology for making the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

In a statement to Sky News, he said: “I want to apologise for my actions. There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret.

“I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video.”

Some reactions from some individuals:

A video obtained by The Sun allegedly shows footballer Kurt Zouma kicking and hitting his cat.



It’s absolutely disgusting and disturbing footage. I hope he is prosecuted for animal cruelty. pic.twitter.com/3K7xMeHh5j — Emily Hewertson 🇬🇧 (@emilyhewertson) February 7, 2022

Kurt Zouma is a vile individual!!!!Absolutely horrendous! Makes me so angry 🤬🤬🤬 — Megan Campbell (@megcam10) February 8, 2022

Kurt Zouma’s limp apology for kicking and slapping his cat should not be accepted… that video is vile, no other word for it. He has let himself and his club down badly 😡🤬 — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) February 8, 2022