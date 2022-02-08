2 Kalba escapees re-arrested in Wa

Two suspected highway robbers who escaped arrest after engaging the Police in a fierce gun battle at Kalba in November 2022 have been arrested in Wa.

The initial incident occurred in the Sawla Tuna Kalba District of Savannah Region leading to the death of two of their colleague robbers.

The Savannah Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has confirmed their arrest to JoyNews’ Isaac Nongya.

According to the Police, the two, Osman Musah, 26 years and Ibrahim Yahaya, 22 once again engaged police in a gun battle from their hideout at Kpaguri.

One office was injured in the process.

It would be recalled that in November last year, four (4) Suspected highway armed Robbers invaded Kalba Community in the Sawla Tuna Kalba District with indiscriminate shooting and were confronted by the Police in which two suspects died while these other two, managed to escape on motorbikes to Wa.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Peter Baba is the Savannah Regional Police Commander.

He said the Command shared information with their colleagues in Wa and based on Police intelligence, the suspects were arrested and returned to Savannah Region where they are believed to have committed the offence.

According to him, one of the suspects has old and fresh wound marks on his body, “and we are not Medical Doctors to be able to tell whether they are bullets’ or Cutlasses’ wounds.

“So, we have decided that we take them to the hospital for examination and confirmation on the kind of wounds.

“But we believe they are the same people who took part in the robbery in Sawla where two Civilians were killed and it was based on that we traced them to Kalba”.

DCOP Baba added that, based on Police intelligence, “we learned they were going to rob so Police decided to lay ambush and when they (suspects) came, they started firing indiscriminately.

“So, we pursued them when they attempted escaping but they turned around to engage us in a shootout and the Police were able to gun down two (2) but the other two were able to escape with bullets wounds”, he indicated.

He added that the suspects are very good at motorbike riding and also have a deeper knowledge of the environment and routes forcing the police to call on residents to help by volunteering information leading to the arrest of such elements from society.

The suspects have since been referred to the Sawla Command where the crime was allegedly committed for further investigations and prosecution.