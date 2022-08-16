A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye, has rendered an unqualified apology for a statement from a health walk in Kumasi.

According to him, his comment has been misquoted and misconstrued by certain people for propaganda.

“I know people are panicking and decided to twist a simple statement I made about the NPP tradition. They have misquoted me in the headlines but that was not what I meant,” he said.

But following a call from Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, it is right he withdraws and apologises because the reactions have not been good.

“The prospective candidate called me this morning and told me he has seen the reports and has requested for the audio and so I have issued a statement to that effect.

“Nobody can think for me so people cannot make their own inference from my statements but the reactions have not been good and so I apologise for those comments,” he told Osei Bonsu on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday.

Mr Adorye, a leading member of Mr Kyerematen’s campaign, has reportedly said the NPP Vice President position is reserved for people from the Northern Region.

Mr Adorye, leading a walk in Kumasi dubbed a ‘Walk for Alan’, allegedly said: “There is one thing I am going to say. The NPP has a tradition. Our tradition is Busia, Danquah and Dombo. Danquah represents Eastern Region and the bottom (south), Busia represents Ashanti Region and the Bono areas, while Dombo represents Northern Region.

“Whenever a Danquah leads the party, the Busia steps aside but there is a Dombo and whenever a Busia leads, the Danquah side steps aside but there is a Dombo. As for the Dombos, they are always there.”

But to Mr Adorye, he is just an ordinary supporter of Mr Kyerematen and therefore believes it is an internal scheme by some elements to create dissatisfaction, adding that he spoke in plain language about the party tradition.

BELOW IS HIS FULL STATEMENT ON THE APOLOGY

Hopeson Adorye apologises, he writes:

I refer to a statement I made on Saturday 13th August, 2022 following the successful Alan, Aduru Woso Asanteman Health Walk in Kumasi and the ongoing comments on the statement on social media and some news websites.

Upon reflection, I realize that my statement may either have been misunderstood and offended some patriots, or deliberately turned around by political opponents for their misguided intentions.

As much as it is not my nature, it definitely was not my intention to create this misunderstanding.

I take full responsibility for my actions and sincerely apologize to all who are offended.

I take this opportunity to state categorically that I am neither an Operations Director for Alan Kyerematen nor aware of any such campaign team created.

Asanteman has spoken, Alan Kyerematen is NPP’s Unifier and the best choice for victory in 2024, and l am at peace with it.

Thank You.

… Signed…..

Hopeson Yaovi Adorye

