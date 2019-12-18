Honourable Aponkye whose real name is Nana Adabor Ibrahim Isaah Ampim who was the most conspicuous candidate going into the December 17 Local Government elections is in the news again.

Photos of the Adukrom Nima Electoral Area Assemblyman hopeful’s branded ‘koko’ which were meant to lure electorates into voting for him have surfaced online.

An iced chest filled with porridge with the inscriptions of Aponkye’s promises to the electorates elaborately outlined, show he wasn’t in the race to joke.

Find the branded item below:

In spite of Aponkye’s goodies, he ended up polling 247 votes out of the total ballots cast, falling 783 votes behind the winner, Rashid Musah who polled 1,030 votes.

Hon Aponkye has, however, vowed to challenge the result.