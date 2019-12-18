There is something magical about the new year which makes it the perfect time to get your life together and start afresh. Sadly, not a lot of people are able to follow their new year plans and the vows of ‘turning their world around’ fall flat from the second day itself.

However, if you are planning to shake things up in your bedroom to spice up your sex life, we are here to give you the required help. Between jam-packed schedule, increasingly stressful work-life balance and taking care of the kiddos, the sexy times definitely take a beating.

This is why it is important to get in touch with your sexier side for a mind-blowing ending to 2019 and begin 2020 with a super-charged libido. With 2019 only 15 days away, we present you 15 brilliant tips to up your game in the bedroom, one for each remaining day of 2019. So, if you want to welcome the new year on a banging note, look no further.

Tip 1: Change the foreplay game with a sexy game for 2

Let’s start from the beginning to get started with sexy times. First off, we understand that any experiment in between the sheets can get a little tricky and awkward. Remember that it is completely normal to goof up, but that shouldn’t deter you from trying new things, it will be worth it.

Introducing sex games is the quickest way of taking your sex life to the next level. It does not matter if you have not gotten down and dirty in a long time or the two of you are looking to break some ice in the bedroom–sex games are the way to go. We list down some of the simplest games which can turn into a hot make-out sesh pretty quickly.

Adult truth and dare

It is taking the classic truth and dare game to the next level. Both of you can take turn asking X-rated questions and dares. We suggest some of them:

If given a chance to do anything, what would you want to do with me?

I dare you to make me climax using only your fingers.

What is the hottest sex scene that you have ever watched?

Which hot movie kiss would you like to recreate with me?

You can also take dares outside the bedroom. Eg. Making out in a public place (without getting caught of course).

Ask and strip

You can use this game to get to know more about your partner and get hot and heavy at the same. Take turn asking tricky questions about yourself which your partner may not know about. Take off a piece of clothing at every wrong answer—and we leave the rest to your imagination. You can also ask for sexual favours whenever your partner gives an incorrect answer.

Tear it up

We suggest investing in super-cheap tank tops and T-shirts to take the question-answer game to the next level. If you or your partner ever had the fantasy to rip each other’s clothes off for a wild love-making session, now is the time.

Remember

Make it a point to introduce the given sex tip on the same night to make the most of the 15 nights and get back in the groove.