If you are stuck in a sexual rut, be rest assured that you are not alone. The lack of spice in the bed can be due to a variety of external stresses. Additionally, being in a long term relationship can take its toll on intimacy and your sex-life can take a serious beating.

Familiarity: The double-edged sword

The sad truth of life is that the more we are familiar with someone, the less exciting it gets between the sheets. Moreover, the lack of great sex can have a huge impact on your marriage (or relationship).

Hence, if you are looking for a way to revive your passion-less sex life, we are here to help you with the same. From now till December 31st, we will present you with one hot sex tip every day to take your bedroom game to the next level. Today, we are on day two of the quest to spice up your sex life and makes things incredibly hot in between the sheets.

Tip 2: Explore your fantasies

Most people have an utterly outrageous sexual fantasy which they like to play out in their head when they are alone. We suggest mustering the courage to act out on your wildest fantasies to reignite the sexual passion.

How to go about it

Playing out a fantasy can certainly give you and your partner the much-needed spark on the bed. Discuss what ignites your sexual passion with your beau beforehand as it can be a great way to shed your inhibitions and get in the zone.

The best way to begin is to start talking about your deeply-hidden desires. Take turns in listing down your sexual fantasies and ways you can act on it.

Remember, as long as you and your partner are comfortable with the same, no kink is off the table. From body fantasies, outdoor sex, introducing sex toys to role-playing, make it a point have a non-judgmental discussion about what can and cannot be done.

Once you both are comfortable with the sexual fantasy, it is time to get down and dirty. It may take some work, but it will be certainly worth it.

Remember

It is important to seek the consent of your partner when you are trying to bring your sexual fantasies to life. Remember you cannot act on every fantasy and some may even have a detrimental impact on the relationship. Folks, come back tomorrow for sex tip number 3.