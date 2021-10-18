A cycling club from the Volta Regional Capital, Ho, on October 1, 2021, embarked on an adventurous ride to the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

With Ho as their starting point, the club rode a total of 331km to reach Kumasi after spending one night in Koforidua.

The cyclists rode through most parts of the Volta Region including Ho to Amedzorfe, Ho to Kpando, Ho to Aflao, Ho through Zeope to Akatsi to Sogakope, and back to Ho.

Others, who also rode from Ho to Accra, decided to make an adventurous one to Kumasi.

The club, made up of both males and females, is a cycling club based in Ho and loves adventure.

It was formed in 2019 by Capt. Major Korsina Senanu Daniel with the aim of making cycling a beautiful and attractive sport in that part of the country.

The club looks forward to producing some of the best cyclists for mother Ghana.