A ‘beautiful’ influencer died in a car crash just weeks after talking about her own death.

Paige Rice, from Marston Green, Solihull, was visiting her boyfriend in Liverpool when she died on Sunday morning.

Her partner was driving an Audi S3 when they were involved in a crash with a taxi in the Queensway tunnel in Liverpool.

The 22-year-old and her partner were rushed to hospital, where she later died, the Liverpool Echo reports.

Her boyfriend is in a ‘very critical condition’, while the taxi driver is in a serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Paige’s mum Clare told BirminghamLive: “Paige and myself had spoken recently about death and she told me that if she died to remember that she lived life to the absolute full. And she did.

“Paige was visiting her boyfriend in Liverpool when she died. I am still in shock at the moment and the only thing that is keeping me going is the incredible support and lovely tributes that people have left on social media. It shows just how loved she was.

“She had very close friends including Sophia, Charlie and Charlotte to name just a few who are both devastated as is her 18-year-old brother Tyler.

“We were like the three musketeers, myself Paige and Ty. Paige and Tyler were the best of friends and Paige was my rock.”

Clare posted on Paige’s Instagram: “As most people are aware now, my beautiful baby girl Paige has passed away.

“She was involved in a tragic accident in the early hours and words can not describe how broken I am as her mum.

“I’m overwhelmed by the love being shown.

“She really was the most beautiful girl, with the biggest smile, a contagious laugh, and a heart of gold.

“If you were a friend of Paige she would love you with all she’s got and she would be there in an instant if you ever needed her. She lived life to its fullest.

“She had big dreams and Paige always made things happen, her drive to succeed was inspirational.

“Paige has been my rock recently, I can barely breathe right now and I don’t know how to carry on.

“My house is quiet and all I want is to talk to her one last time.

“Time is so precious and we never know when our time is up. Love each other and tell each other.

“We will always be the three musketeers.”

Hundreds of people commented under the post sending their deep condolences to the family.

One said: “Paige was one of the loveliest, down-to-earth girls I knew absolutely beautiful inside and out.”