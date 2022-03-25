The 12 commercial sex workers arrested in Ho, the Volta regional capital over the weekend have all been deported to their home country, Nigeria.

Daily Guide understands that upon further interrogation, all 12 aged between 20 and 35 years were found to be Nigerians and not 11 as initially stated. They all did not have any documentation to justify their stay in Ghana, hence their deportation.

They are Flourish Sampson, 25; Gifty Blessing, 26; Gloria John, 25; Blessing Sunday, 23; Chiamaka Okulen, 23 and Sonia Asare, 24.

The others are Tosin Deli Ada, 35; Rachael Francis, 24; Grace Paul, 28; Annabel John, 20; Juliet Chiamaka, 25 and Joy Tin, 20.

The Public Relations Officer of the Volta Regional Police Command, DSP Efia Tenge, who confirmed the report, explained that upon their arrest last Saturday, March 19, 2022, all 12 were screened.

11 of them were preliminarily found to be of Nigerian nationality while the remaining one who gave her name as Sonia Asare claimed to be Ghanaian. Her claim was in doubt due to her inability to prove her Ghanaian nationality.

All 12 were handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) for further investigation and verification of their documentation and other protocols.

Assistant Inspector (AII) Felix Klu-Adjei, Public Relations Officer of the GIS in the Volta Region, explained that when the 12 were received by his outfit, they were profiled and interrogated per laid down procedure after which they were deported.