A joint operation by personnel from the Police Intelligence and Operations Units in the Volta Region on Saturday led to the arrest of 12 females suspected to be commercial sex workers operating within the Ho Municipality.

Their arrest follows intelligence reports of the commercial sex activities within the Municipality being a precursor to many other criminal activities such as break-ins, robbery and the recent incidents of murder within the Municipality.

The suspects whose ages range from 20 to 35 include eleven foreigners and a Ghanaian.

They are; Flourish Sampson 25, Gifty Blessing 26, Gloria John 25, Blessing Sunday 23, Sonia Asare 24, Chiamaka Okulen 23, Tosin Deli Ada 35, Rachael Francis 24, Grace Paul 28, Annabel John 20, Juliet Chiamaka 25 and Joy Tin 20.

They were arrested at Mirage Pub and will be screened and those found culpable will be put before court.

The operation will be sustained to weed out such elements from the region as a means to minimise the incidence of violent crimes.