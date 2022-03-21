The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced a surge in suspected measles cases across the country.

According to the GHS, the Greater Accra Region has recorded two confirmed cases of Measles and two confirmed cases of Rubella.

In a statement issued by the Acting Director of Health Services at the Ga North, Dr Maame Yaa Nhyira Essel, the GHS outlined some actions it has put in place in response to the surge.

“All health facilities and municipal public health staff are to strengthen the detection of suspected cases across all levels of care” while “routine immunisation” is “to be strengthened to reach all eligible children with the Measles-Rubella vaccine”.

Also, “mop-ups will be conducted to reach defaulters and all missed children”.

Additionally, there will be “health education on early reporting to health facilities as well as the “benefits of immunisation”, which the GHS said, “should be strengthened in all regions”.

It also reminded the general public of the signs and symptoms of measles including: “Dry cough, runny nose, sore throat, inflamed eyes (conjunctivitis), Kokpliks spot and skin rash.”

Symptoms of Rubella include: “Sore throat, fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes in the head or neck, conjunctivitis and a cough.”