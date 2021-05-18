

Residents of Sefwi Atronsu in the Western North Region were in a state of shock when a woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

The deceased has been identified as Regina Anarfi, a hotel attendant who was headed home from work when she was crushed to death on the Atronsu-Bibiani highway.

Confirming the incident, the Sefwi Bekwai District Police Command said the family of the deceased had reported that an unknown vehicle crashed Regina and another person before speeding off.

The second victim, Nana Yaw, is a security officer at the hotel where the deceased worked.

He however, survived with minor injuries but Regina was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Eyewitnesses told Adom News the incident happened in a flash, hence they would not be able to identify the car nor the driver.

The police has assured the family and the public of working assiduously to fish out the perpetrator.

Photos of the deceased below: