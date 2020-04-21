Home appliances giants, Hisense Ghana Limited, has joined the growing list of companies supporting communities with food items and COVID-19 protective items worth thousands of cedis.

The gesture forms part of corporate Ghana’s plans to help the government to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The items, which were distributed among hundreds today to residents in and around the area, included hundred bags of perfumed rice, cartons of cooking oil, cartons of tin fish and thousand pieces of nose masks, among other items.

An official of one of the donor companies who pleaded anonymity said: “We consider supporting the needy in these trying times as a duty more than a Corporate Social Responsibility, hence this gesture. It is our prayer that this global pandemic will come to an end sooner than expected.”

And expressing thanks to the companies, an elated benefactor of the gesture said: “We are very grateful to the companies for this gesture, it will indeed help us a great deal. We have been indoors for weeks, no work so it is a big relief and we are grateful.”