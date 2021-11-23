Former President John Mahama has paid a glowing tribute to late former Head of National Security, Captain Kojo Tsikata.

“I will always remember as President, the critical moments when his sharp mind helped me resolve critical issues of governance or matters related to our party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC),” he eulogised in a Facebook post.

Captain Tsikata, who was an appointee under the Rawlings’ Provisional National Defence Council, passed on on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

He was 85 years.

Mr Mahama acknowledged Captain Tsikata’s immense contribution to the development, peace and stability of Ghana, the global liberation movement and as someone who actually fought alongside “our Cuban comrades in Angola in the war against the forces of apartheid and colonialism.”

As a founding member of the NDC, Mr Mahama stated the party has lost and will miss a critical thinker, a master strategist and his stabilising presence.

