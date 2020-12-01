A white man has sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media after photos of him after he joined the Nigerian Police Force went viral.

It was learnt that the man married a Nigerian woman and relocated to the country several years ago. He is said to be the first white man to join the force.

He became a citizen after spending several years in Nigeria and welcomed two kids, a boy and a girl here as well.

Photos of the man in police uniform were shared online, and many people, who found it unusual, took to the comment section to react.

MORE:

Read some reactions below: