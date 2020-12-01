Ghana’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom says he is disappointed in the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin for endorsing President Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to Ambassador Victor Smith, the chief compromised his position when he openly endorsed the candidature of his cousin.

The Okyenhene, while addressing a durbar of chiefs and people of the three Akyem States of Abuakwa, Bosome and Kotoku, said the President has distinguished himself and deserves a second term.

He maintained that, President Akufo-Addo’s great achievements during his first term will secure his victory in the upcoming elections.

This position, Mr Smith said makes it difficult for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to accord him the necessary courtesies during the electioneering campaign.

Ambassador Victor Smith

Speaking on Asempaa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, he averred that, former President John Mahama did not go to Akyem Abuakwa during his Eastern Regional tour because of the endorsement.

“Okyenhene is a good friend but I was very disappointed when he endorsed Akufo-Addo. We didn’t go to his palace because we didn’t want to put him in an awkward position,” Mr Smith stated.

He, however, added that the NDC has resolved all issues it had with the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council and is now at peace with the Okyenhene.

Mr Smith was confident the NDC will win more seats in the Eastern Region in the December general election.