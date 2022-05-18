The High Court has set June 13, to commence the criminal trial against the embattled Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson.

The charges against James Gyakye Quayson include Deceit of a public officer, forgery of passport or travel certificate, knowingly making a false statutory declaration in contravention of the statutory declarations, perjury, and false declaration for office.

The state in the writ argues that the accused deliberately committed these offences to aid him contest the 2020 Parliamentary polls.

ALSO READ:

However, his legal team disagrees with portions of the charge sheet. As a result, they want some portions struck out.

The apex court, on Wednesday, April 13, in a 5-2 majority ruling, stopped Mr Quayson from holding himself out as Assin North MP.

According to the apex court, the order is to protect the sanctity of the constitution.

This is until the substantive case was determined against him at the Supreme Court.

“The application succeeds. The MP is restrained from holding himself as MP for Assin North and restrained from attending Parliament to conduct business on behalf of the people of Assin North.

“The restriction remains until the final determination of the substantive matter. We direct that the case hearing be expedited,“ the Court ruled.

However, the embattled MP has filed for a review.

In his review application, he stated that the ruling was a patent and fundamental error of the law and a breach of portions of Ghana’s constitution.

“The majority decision was in patent and fundamental error in granting an order of interlocutory injunction pending the determination of the suit when what the Applicant was seeking by this application was for the execution of decisions in the courts below and this error occasioned a gross miscarriage of justice against the first defendant/respondent,” he said in his review application.

But the hearing of the review has been adjourned for a second time.